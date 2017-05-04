BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 IIFL Holdings Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 1.86 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue 14.04 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees
* Says approved enabling resolution for issue of ncds worth up to 20 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2q1KHw7 Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body