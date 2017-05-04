May 4 IIFL Holdings Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 1.86 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue 14.04 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.36 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 11 billion rupees

* Says approved enabling resolution for issue of ncds worth up to 20 billion rupees