BRIEF-India's Indigo keen to acquire international operations of Air India - exec

July 6 (Reuters) - * India's Indigo Airlines exec - Indigo not looking at acquiring all of Air India's businesses * India's Indigo Airlines exec - Interested in international operations of Air India, Air India Express * India's Indigo Airlines exec - Do not want to take on debt and liability of Air India * India's Indigo Airlines exec - Would need to assess if economically feasible to acquire all operations of Air India * India's Indigo Airlines exec - Will enter international market with low-cost model * India's Indigo Airlines exec - If we were to acquire international operations of Air India, we will not continue to operate it the same way * India's Indigo Airlines exec - We would first need to see what the government wants to do with Air India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Rajesh Kumar Singh)