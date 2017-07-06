BRIEF-India's Indigo not interested in Air India's assets that need to be monetized later

July 6 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - the biggest assets in Air India are its negotiated routes, employees

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - will give a close look to "all of Air India's operations"

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - joint venture with government on Air India is a difficult proposition

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may need to augment purchase of Air India's international operations with additional working capital

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - any transaction on Air India will take at least a year to close

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - if structurally it does not create meaningful cost advantage, does not make sense to acquire Air India's global operations

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - confident to bring down operation cost of Air India drastically

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - would obviously make changes in Air India's employees structure

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - not interested in Air India's assets that we have to monetise later

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may participate in buying domestic operations of Air India if government splits them Further company coverage: