FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 16 hours
BRIEF-India's Indigo not interested in Air India's assets that need to be monetized later
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Technology
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Show producers, historians clash over newly discovered Earhart photo
Editor's Picks
Show producers, historians clash over newly discovered Earhart photo
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 6, 2017 / 12:38 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-India's Indigo not interested in Air India's assets that need to be monetized later

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - the biggest assets in Air India are its negotiated routes, employees

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - will give a close look to "all of Air India's operations"

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - joint venture with government on Air India is a difficult proposition

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may need to augment purchase of Air India's international operations with additional working capital

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - any transaction on Air India will take at least a year to close

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - if structurally it does not create meaningful cost advantage, does not make sense to acquire Air India's global operations

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - confident to bring down operation cost of Air India drastically

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - would obviously make changes in Air India's employees structure

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - not interested in Air India's assets that we have to monetise later

* India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may participate in buying domestic operations of Air India if government splits them Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.