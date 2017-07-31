FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
BRIEF-India's Indigo says delay in A320neo supply hurting profitability
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Qatar launches WTO complaint against trade boycott
Middle East
Qatar launches WTO complaint against trade boycott
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 31, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-India's Indigo says delay in A320neo supply hurting profitability

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - India's Indigo

* Exec says continue to have high number of engine removals, sufficient engine replacements not available

* Exec says have had to ground as many as 9 a320neos because of engine issues

* Exec says delay in a320neo deliveries impacting profitability

* Exec says expect to start owning more aircraft, reduce sale and leaseback

* Exec says decision to own more aircraft also impacted by new goods and services tax

* Exec says will revise fleet guidance downwards for end-fy2018, had earlier planned to have 170 aircraft

* Exec says taken steps to cut fuel costs including importing fuel in some cases

* Exec says to issue new shares, ofs to cut promoters' stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aditi Shah)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.