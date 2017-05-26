BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Indoco Remedies Ltd
* March quarter profit 179.4 million rupees
* Indoco Remedies Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 225.5 million rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 2.77 billion rupees
* Indoco remedies ltd - profit in march quarter last year was 209.5 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.65 billion rupees
* Proposed dividend of 1.60 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2r41DSp) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016