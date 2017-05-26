May 26 Indoco Remedies Ltd

* March quarter profit 179.4 million rupees

* Indoco Remedies Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 225.5 million rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 2.77 billion rupees

* Indoco remedies ltd - profit in march quarter last year was 209.5 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.65 billion rupees

* Proposed dividend of 1.60 rupees per share