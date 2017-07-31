BRIEF-India's Interglobe Aviation June-qtr profit up about 37 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* June quarter profit 8.11 billion rupees versus profit of 5.92 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 59.56 billion rupees versus 47.41 billion rupees last year

* Total debt was 25.24 billion rupees as on June 30, 2017

* Says entire debt for Indigo is aircraft related

* Says Q2 and FY 2018 y-o-y capacity increase in ASKs expected to be 15 and 20 percent respectively

* Says June quarter load factor 88 percent versus 83.3 percent last year

* For FY 2018-2020, capacity expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of about 20 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2vaOEkf) Further company coverage: