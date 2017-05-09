May 9 Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* March quarter net profit 4.40 billion rupees

* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 34 per share

* March quarter total income 51.42 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 5.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 42.76 billion rupees

* Total debt was 25.96 billion rupees as on March 31, 2017

* Says for fiscal 2018, YOY increase in ASK expected at 25 percent