BRIEF-India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees versus pat 1.82 billion rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 8.16 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 18.70 billion rupees versus 15.48 billion rupees last year

* Says company declared interim dividend of rs.2.50 per share for FY 2018

* Says board approves offering of Pathankot - Amritsar project to IRB InvIT fund

* Says reappointed Virendra D. Mhaiskar, as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: