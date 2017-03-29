March 29 (Reuters) -

* India's finance minster Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday he was "reasonably hopeful" of rolling out Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017.

* The tax reforms, which aim to unify most federal and state taxes, are expected to boost economic growth by about 0.5 percentage points in its first year of implementation. The government also hopes the new taxes will broaden its revenue base and cut compliance costs for companies. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)