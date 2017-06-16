US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 16 Jayant Agro-organics Ltd:
* Says board recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio 1:1
* Says board considers issue of securities on private placement to raise an amount not exceeding 2.50 billion rupees
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)