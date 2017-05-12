BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 12 Jindal Stainless Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.61 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 24.81 billion rupees
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 20.05 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body