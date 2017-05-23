BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Jindal Steel And Power Ltd
* March quarter consol net loss 1 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol loss was 4.39 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 67.56 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in march quarter last year was 6.36 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 54.42 billion rupees
* Says overall domestic consumption of steel in India could strengthen to 6-7 percent growth in FY18
* Says co aiming to increase steel production by about 50 percent during FY18
* Co is looking to ramp up production steadily from Angul Complex; also looking to better costs of production
* Says co aiming to export over 1 million tonne of steel and export 2 million tonnes of pellets in new financial year
* Co will be commissioning basic oxygen furnace by october 2017 at Angul Source text - (bit.ly/2qRiJkc) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016