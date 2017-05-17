BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd
* March quarter net profit 208.5 million rupees
* March quarter total income 9.31 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 175.2 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2qQRAkk) Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body