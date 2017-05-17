May 17 JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

* March quarter net profit 208.5 million rupees

* March quarter total income 9.31 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend of 0.75 rupees per share

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 258.7 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 8.37 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 175.2 million rupees