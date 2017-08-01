BRIEF-India's JSW Steel exec says GST impact should get stabilised in this quarter

Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's JSW Steel Joint Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Offer Seshagiri Rao and Director - Marketing Jayant Acharya speaking to reporters:

* Says we are confident we will meet our guidance for the year

* Says we will make up for less production in Q1 with higher production in coming quarters

* Says GST impact should get stabilised in this quarter

* Says there is a scope for increase in prices in domestic market

* Says coking coal and iron ore prices should come down in the current quarter

* Says planning to start five iron ore mines this financial year

* Says these mines should contribute up to 4.7 million tonnes of iron ore Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)