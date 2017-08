Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Jsw Steel Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 6.26 billion rupees versus 11.20 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 5.83 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 160.18 billion rupees versus 129.19 billion rupees last year

* Says steel demand on track to grow by 5 percent in FY 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2ufDcQ1 Further company coverage: