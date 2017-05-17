May 17 JSW Steel Ltd

* March quarter consol total profit 10.14 billion rupees

* JSW Steel Ltd consensus forecast for march -quarter consol profit was 7.76 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 179.73 billion rupees

* Consol total profit in march quarter last year was 2.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 118.15 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 2.25 rupees per equity share

* Q4 crude steel production 4.10 million tonnes, up 28 percent

* Current quarter marked by headwinds of weak steel demand in domestic market

* Sees FY18 estimated crude steel production at 16.50 million tonnes

* Sees FY18 estimated saleable steel sales at 15.50 million tonnes Source text - (bit.ly/2qrE1qq) Further company coverage: