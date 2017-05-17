BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 JSW Steel Ltd
* March quarter consol total profit 10.14 billion rupees
* JSW Steel Ltd consensus forecast for march -quarter consol profit was 7.76 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 179.73 billion rupees
* Consol total profit in march quarter last year was 2.96 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 118.15 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2.25 rupees per equity share
* Q4 crude steel production 4.10 million tonnes, up 28 percent
* Current quarter marked by headwinds of weak steel demand in domestic market
* Sees FY18 estimated crude steel production at 16.50 million tonnes
* Sees FY18 estimated saleable steel sales at 15.50 million tonnes Source text - (bit.ly/2qrE1qq) Further company coverage:
