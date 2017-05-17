BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 India's JSW Steel
* Exec says total CAPEX for next 3 yrs is 268 billion rupees
* Exec says expect 5 percent demand growth for steel in 2017/18
* Exec says looking at Jharkhand and Odisha for greenfield investments for 10 MTPA steel plant
* Exec says value added product share in steel production will increase to 40 percent by 2020 by JSW from 34 percent now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body