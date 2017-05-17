May 17 India's JSW Steel

* Exec says total CAPEX for next 3 yrs is 268 billion rupees

* Exec says expect 5 percent demand growth for steel in 2017/18

* Exec says looking at Jharkhand and Odisha for greenfield investments for 10 MTPA steel plant

* Exec says value added product share in steel production will increase to 40 percent by 2020 by JSW from 34 percent now