BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd:
* March quarter profit 67.2 million rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees
* March quarter total income 6.16 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 2.50 rupees per share
* Profit in March quarter last year was 278.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.21 billion rupees
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.