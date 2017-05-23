BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd:
* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 1.49 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 108.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total revenue from operations was 15.16 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2rOCVCG) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016