May 23 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd:

* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share

* March quarter consol net profit 1.49 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total revenue from operations 16.41 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 108.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total revenue from operations was 15.16 billion rupees