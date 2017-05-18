May 18 Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees

* March quarter consol net sales 4.66 billion rupees

* Consol PAT in March quarter last year was 1.08 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol net sales was 4.49 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 6 rupees per share