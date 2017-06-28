BRIEF-India's Apollo LogiSolutions raises INR 4.85 bln from Piramal Finance Ltd
* Apollo logiSolutions (ALS) raises funds amounting to 4.85 billion rupees from piramal finance limited, subsidiary of piramal enterprise limited.
June 28 Jyoti Resins And Adhesives Ltd :
* Says to consider sub-division in face value of equity shares of company.
* Says expanding isobutyl benzene capacity to 25,000 MT at Mahad facility to meet strong demand outlook for product