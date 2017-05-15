BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 15 India's Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share
* Consol March quarter profit from continuing operations 721.7 million rupees
* Approved expansion of existing manufacturing capacity at Gailpur, Rajasthan plant by 3.50 MSM per annum
* Consol March quarter total income 8.12 billion rupees
* Says acquisition of shares of Floera Ceramics at a consideration aggregating to INR 36.1 million
* Consol profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 689.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 7.43 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pBbnUE) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body