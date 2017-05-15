May 15 India's Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share

* Consol March quarter profit from continuing operations 721.7 million rupees

* Approved expansion of existing manufacturing capacity at Gailpur, Rajasthan plant by 3.50 MSM per annum

* Consol March quarter total income 8.12 billion rupees

* Says acquisition of shares of Floera Ceramics at a consideration aggregating to INR 36.1 million

* Consol profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 689.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income 7.43 billion rupees