July 20 (Reuters) - Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd

* June quarter profit 1.41 billion rupees versus profit of 1.27 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income 13.44 billion rupees versus 12.12 billion rupees last year

* Says effect of higher input cost reflected in profitability

* Says on cost front, availability and prices of key raw materials remain a challenge