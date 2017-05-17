May 17 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd:

* March quarter net profit 169.4 million rupees

* March quarter income from operations 6.01 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share