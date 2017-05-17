BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd:
* March quarter net profit 169.4 million rupees
* March quarter income from operations 6.01 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text: (bit.ly/2qvBwBA) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body