April 27 Kotak Mahindra Bank

* Exec says seeing early signs of pick up in loan growth

* Exec says sees credit costs falling in FY18

* Exec says looking at a lot of inorganic opportunities

* Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI

* Exec says sees 2017/18 loan growth to be broadly in line with 20 percent recorded last quarter

* Exec says sees improving trend in bad loans Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)