BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Kotak Mahindra Bank
* Exec says seeing early signs of pick up in loan growth
* Exec says sees credit costs falling in FY18
* Exec says looking at a lot of inorganic opportunities
* Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI
* Exec says sees 2017/18 loan growth to be broadly in line with 20 percent recorded last quarter
* Exec says sees improving trend in bad loans Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17