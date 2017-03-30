US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 30 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
* Says approval for raising of equity capital by bank up to 6.2 crore equity shares of INR 5 each
* Says purpose of raising equity is to pursue consolidation opportunities in indian banking,financial services space
* Says purpose of raising equity is for growth of units
* Purpose of raising equity is to give thrust to additional avenues of organic growth like opportunities in domestic, international lending
* Raising capital to augment capital base for capitalizing on opportunites in acquisition,resolution of stresses assets in banking sector Source text - (bit.ly/2odzckl) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)