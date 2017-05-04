BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd"
* March quarter net profit 2.45 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 16.47 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.45 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.56 billion rupees
* Declared final dividend of 9.70 rupees per share
* Appointed S N Subrahmanyan as non exec vice chairman
* Says Q4 utilisation including trainees 78.3 percent versus 75.9 percent last year
* Says number of active clients 261 versus 258 last year
* Says added 15 new clients in Q4
* Says Q4 attrition (LTM) 16.9 percent Source text: (bit.ly/2qIfRoL) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body