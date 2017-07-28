BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro June-qtr consol profit up about 46 pct

1 Min Read
July 28 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* June quarter consol net profit 8.93 billion rupees versus profit of 6.10 billion rupees last year
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 9.27 billion rupees
* June quarter consol total income 243.75 billion rupees versus 221.80 billion rupees last year
* Consolidated order book at 2.63 trln rupees at quarter end
* International order book constituted 26 percent of total order book for June quarter
* Larsen & toubro - co optimistic about growth in medium term as economic outlook improves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: