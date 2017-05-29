May 29 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 31.80 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees

* March quarter consol total income 372.27 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 24.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 330.21 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 21 rupees per share

* Says approved issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio

* Says march quarter order intake at inr 472.89 billion, up 9.6 percent Source text: bit.ly/2reCd4D Further company coverage: