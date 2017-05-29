BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 31.80 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 372.27 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 24.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 330.21 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 21 rupees per share
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio
* Says march quarter order intake at inr 472.89 billion, up 9.6 percent Source text: bit.ly/2reCd4D Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.