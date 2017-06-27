June 27 (Reuters) -
* India’s local oil output could rise up to 46 million T by
2022, 61 mtn T by 2040 - India’s draft energy policy
* India’s gas output could rise up to 53 BCM by 2022, 124
BCM by 2040 - India’s draft energy policy
* India to encourage tie up of state oil cos with private
firms to revive mature oil, gas fields - India’s draft energy
policy
* India plans policy for developing integrated
refinery-cum-petrochemical development along its coastline -
India’s draft energy policy
* India to encourage setting up strategic, commercial oil
and refined product storages to meet 90 days demand requirements
- India’s draft energy policy
* India to offer depleted oil, gas fields of state oil cos
via bidding to gas marketers - India’s draft energy policy
* India policy panel calls for easing license regime for
petroleum trade to ensure supplies to rural areas - India’s
draft energy policy
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma)