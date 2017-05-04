BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
May 4 L&T Finance Holdings Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 3.16 billion rupees
* March quarter consol total income 22.38 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 0.80 rupees per share
* March quarter net NPA 2.89 percent versus 3.82 percent last year
* March quarter gross NPA 4.94 percent versus 4.85 percent last year Source text: (bit.ly/2qIPFdo) Further company coverage:
