May 24 Lupin Ltd:
* March quarter consol PAT 3.80 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was
6.45 billion rupees
* March quarter consol revenue from operations 42.53 billion
rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 7.48
billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue from
operations was 41.97 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 7.50 rupees per share
