May 30 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd

* March quarter PAT 7.25 billion rupees

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 6.91 billion rupees

* March quarter total income 123.20 billion rupees

* PAT in march quarter last year was 6.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 118.40 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 13 rupees per share

* Continued lag in LCV<2T, 3 wheelers and 2 wheelers in quarter is indication of slower recovery in rural parts of country

* Says outlook for 2017-2018 is "much more robust" with favourable domestic, global backdrop