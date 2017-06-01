BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 1 India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
* May total sales of 41895 units versus 40,656 units last year
* Says May passenger vehicle sales of 20290 units versus 19,635 units last year
* Says May domestic sales of 40602 units versus 36,613 units last year
* May exports of 1293 units versus 4,043 units last year
* Says May domestic tractor sales of 24575 units versus 22,148 units last year
* Given favourable monsoon projections,focused investment in rural sector, co has robust outlook for future which is expecetd to spur demand Source text - (bit.ly/2rsl0VG) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.