June 1 India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd

* May total sales of 41895 units versus 40,656 units last year

* Says May passenger vehicle sales of 20290 units versus 19,635 units last year

* Says May domestic sales of 40602 units versus 36,613 units last year

* May exports of 1293 units versus 4,043 units last year

* Says May domestic tractor sales of 24575 units versus 22,148 units last year

* Given favourable monsoon projections,focused investment in rural sector, co has robust outlook for future which is expecetd to spur demand