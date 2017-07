BRIEF-India's Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services June-qtr consol profit down 46 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 584.2 million rupees

* Says during this quarter, the company’s customer base has crossed 4.8 million customers

* June quarter consol total revenue 18.86 billion rupees

* Consol profit in june quarter last year was 1.08 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.79 billion rupees

* Says during this quarter, the company's customer base has crossed 4.8 million customers

* Says total value of assets financed for quarter ended 30 June 2017 was INR 76.40 billion, up 16 percent