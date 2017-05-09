BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 9 Majesco Ltd:
* March quarter consol net profit 25.4 million rupees versus loss 19.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol total income from operations 1.91 billion rupees versus 2.22 billion rupees year ago
* Says 12- month order backlog stood at 4.40 billion rupees as on march 31, 2017
* Says total client count as of March 31, 2017 was 164 ltm Source text: (bit.ly/2qNqcn8) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body