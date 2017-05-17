May 17 Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

* March quarter net profit 19.42 billion rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 181.09 billion rupees

* Mangalore refinery and petrochemicals - net profit in March quarter last year was 13.63 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 134.85 billion rupees

* Mangalore refinery and petrochemicals ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 6.62 billion rupees

* Recommended dividend of 6.00 rupees per share