BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 17 Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
* March quarter net profit 19.42 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 181.09 billion rupees
* Mangalore refinery and petrochemicals - net profit in March quarter last year was 13.63 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 134.85 billion rupees
* Mangalore refinery and petrochemicals ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 6.62 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 6.00 rupees per share Source text - (bit.ly/2rqKlww) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body