June 13 Securities and Exchanges Board of India:

* India's market regulator issues guidelines with regard to product design, risk management framework to be adopted for trading in options on commodity futures

* Options would be permitted for trading on a commodity derivatives exchange only on those commodity futures as underlying

* Underlying 'futures contracts' on corresponding commodity shall be amongst top 5 futures contracts in terms of total trading turnover value of previous 12 months

* Initially, on a pilot basis, each exchange shall be allowed to launch options on futures of only one commodity that meets criteria

* Commodity derivatives exchanges willing to start trading in options contracts shall take prior approval of SEBI for launching such contracts

* Average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of corresponding commodity for last 12 months is 2 billion rupees for agricultural, agri-processed commodities Source text: (bit.ly/2sXwCy8)