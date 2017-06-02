BUZZ-Fortis Healthcare falls; Integrated Healthcare pulls out of deal
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
June 2 Mawana Sugars Ltd
* Says agreed to enter into one time settlement with State Bank of India in respect of borrowings from State Bank of Hyderabad
* Says to settle debt of State Bank of Hyderabad for a consolidated agreed amount of INR 432.1 million Source text - (bit.ly/2slKsKu) Further company coverage:
** Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd down as much as 8.3 pct at 181.55 rupees; post biggest intraday pct loss in over seven months
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Api