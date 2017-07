July 27 (Reuters) -

* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) says Harmony Hedge Fund, a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), has become the first institutional participant on its platform

* In June India's markets regulator allowed hedge funds registered as category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to invest in commodity derivatives as clients, opening up the market to institutional investors for the first time. (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav)