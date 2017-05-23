BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 23 Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India:
* Says total crude oil production in April was 2938.85 TMT, down 0.62 percent
* Says total crude oil production for ONGC in April was 1847.16 TMT Source text: (bit.ly/2qR6tAe) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016