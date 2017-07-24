FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 4:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas says June crude oil production up 0.60 pct

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas:

* Crude oil production in June 2017 was 2984.50 TMT, 2.13 pct lower than target, 0.60 pct higher versus June 2016

* Crude oil production by ONGC in June, 2017 was 1859.48 TMT, 1.69 pct lower than monthly target, 3.13 pct higher versus June, 2016

* Natural gas production in June, 2017 was 2755.48 MMSCM, 2.75 pct lower than monthly target, 6.05 pct higher versus June, 2016

* Natural gas production by ONGC in June, 2017 was 1974.47 MMSCM, 1.59 pct higher than monthly target, up 12.92 pct versus June 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2uOBxFj)

