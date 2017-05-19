BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 MM Forgings Ltd
* March quarter net profit 127.5 million rupees versus profit 109.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 1.21 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees year ago
* Declared dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text - (bit.ly/2qZuJTU) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body