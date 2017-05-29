BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 29 MMTC Ltd
* March quarter net loss 208.2 million rupees
* March quarter total income 25.45 billion rupees
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 208.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 19.95 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rf7NiR) Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.