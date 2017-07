July 14 (Reuters) - Moil Ltd

* Says recently signed MoU with ministry for F.Y 2017-18

* Says memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with its administrative ministry (Ministry of Steel)

* Says MoU includes manganese ore production targets of 1.2 million tonnes and capex amount of INR 2.10 billion for the F.Y 2017-18