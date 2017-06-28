US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tech selloff outweighs bank gains
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Mold Tek Packaging Ltd:
* To invest 250 million rupees in expanding in Hyderabad plants to triple its capacity of producing food & FMCG IML thin wall containers.
* Says first phase of project will go into production in November 2017 and completed by June 2018
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds comment from IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation)