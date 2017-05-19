BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 19 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd
* March quarter consol net profit 7.06 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 4.70 billion rupees
* March quarter consol net sales 113.19 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 5.87 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 98.42 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2rxNM4H Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body