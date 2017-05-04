BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 4 India's MRF Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 54 rupees per share
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 2.87 billion rupees
* March quarter total income 37.78 billion rupees
* Profit from continuing operations in March quarter last year was 4.23 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 38.39 billion rupees
* Says appointed Rahul Mammen Mappillai as managing director with immediate effect
* Says re-designated Arun Mammen as vice chairman and managing director Source text: (bit.ly/2p8UviW) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body