GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 17 India's MRPL
* Executive says aims to shut hydrocracker for 30 days in Sept-Oct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nidhi Verma)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
June 19 India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.