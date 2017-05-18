BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 18 Muthoot Finance Ltd
* March quarter net PAT 3.22 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 17.10 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 2.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 14.47 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2ri7JPG) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body